Obscene msgs to candidate: Culprit nabbed

Chennai :

The arrested was identified as Arokiyasammy of Ariyalur.





Veeralakshmi (35) of Ramapuram near Pammal had received sexually abusive messages on WhatsApp from an unknown number during the election campaign and she had filed a complaint with Shankar Nagar police station.





Veeralakshmi also protested police inaction by climbing a cellphone tower near the Chennai airport. Last month, she again received obscene content on WhatsApp and a video call from a man in nude. Later, the Cyber Crime police identified the culprit as Arokiyasammy of Udaiyarpalaiyam in Karaimedu, working as a wage worker in Kerala. A special team arrested Arokiyasammy on Tuesday and he was brought to Shankar Nagar police station for inquiry.





Police said Arokiyasammy had divorced his wife three years ago and had been sending abusive messages to many women. He was remanded in judicial custody.