Day after grocer’s suicide, cops arrest moneylender duo

Chennai :

The accused Prakash alias Gnana Prakash (28) of Thillai Nagar and Thyagarajan (52) of Ellaiamman Nagar were booked for abetment of suicide and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.





Though deceased S Selvakumar had mentioned that the duo threatened to take over his house despite receiving double the loan amount as the interest itself, Prakash reportedly told police that only chit fund money was due from his deceased father to Selvakumar.





Selvakumar, who ran a grocery store near the bus stand, opened the shop as usual on Tuesday morning but was found hanging from the ceiling a few minutes later.





Korattur police retrieved his body for post-mortem and a search in the shop led to the recovery of a suicide note in which stated that he had bought Rs 4 lakh from one Prakash and Rs 11 lakh from one Thyagarajan. “While he paid Prakash alone Rs 11 lakh as interest and Rs 33 lakh as an interest to Thyagarajan, the duo still sought settling of the loan and threatened him to take possession of his house,” said police.





While police had registered a case of a suspicious death, it was altered accordingly after investigation.