Ditched by lover, mother of 3 sends tell-all video to hubby, hangs self

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased Shenbagavalli of Varadharajapuram near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram was married to Ponnurangam (45) 15 years ago and the couple has two daughters and a son.





Four years ago, Shenbagavalli’s sister Lavanya passed away during pregnancy and Lavanya’s husband Joseph continued to live with Shenbagavalli and Ponnurangam. Police said Joseph and Shenbagavalli were in a secret relationship but recently Joseph married another woman and stopped talking to Senbagavalli. Police said he also shifted, informing Shenbagavalli that he likes to live separately with his wife and not to disturb him anymore.





On Tuesday, Senbagavalli recorded a video detailing everything and send it to Ponnurangam. She mentioned that she had been cheating on him and the children and asked him to forgive her. Stating that she doesn’t want to live anymore, she cited Joseph as the reason for her suicide and requested him to legally punish Joseph by filing a police complaint.





Ponnurangam who saw the video from his office rushed to the house but only to find Shenbagavalli hanging from the ceiling on her dupatta.





Somangalam police, who retrieved and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet Government Hospital, have registered a case and after an enquiry arrested Joseph on Wednesday evening and remanded him in judicial custody.