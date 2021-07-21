Duo held in possession of LSD stamps

Peravallur police have arrested two men in possession of 20 LSD stamps.
Chennai: The accused D Richard Daniel (23) of Peravallur and M Praveen Kumar (24) of Villivakkam ordered the drug through a website and distributed it to the youth for a higher price, said police. Based on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner Sembedu Babu and team secured the youth and seized the LSD stamps on Wednesday. Investigation revealed that both were schoolmates and one of them is an engineering graduate, though both were jobless. Police suspect that they have been distributing the LSD stamps for the last few months. Both were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.
