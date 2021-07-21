Madras HC rejects plea against HR-CE providing food to needy

Chennai :

The Madras High Court has rejected a plea to restrain the State government from providing food packets to the poor from the "Annadhanam scheme" during the Covid pandemic.





The PIL petition from K K Ramesh, managing trustee of Hindu Dharma Parishad in Madurai, sought to quash a May 27 order of the State government.





The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy in a recent order said it was open to the petitioner not to partake of such a "gift".





The government order, in the form of a press release issued through the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, announced ''Covid Relief'' in the form of food packets from the ''Annadanam'' scheme and the funds.





Rejecting the plea, the bench observed that given the havoc that the pandemic has wreaked, particularly in course of its second surge, there can be little doubt of the need for all who can afford to help others to reach out.





As far as the temples or other religious institutions are concerned, it is heartening that they have come out to support society at large.





The constitutional sense of morality supports the action taken or proposed to be taken by the relevant department of the State and if the petitioner finds it disagreeable, he has to live with it.





"No interference is called for, particularly since the impugned notification undertakes to provide relief by way of food packets to those who need the same," the judges said, adding that it will, of course, be open to the petitioner not to partake of such gift.





The bench also hoped that whatever religion or belief the petitioner subscribes to or professes to propagate, the same does not make him petty enough to repeat the present exercise in the future.