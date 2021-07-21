HC slams Inspector of factories for washing its hands off workers safety during Covid 19

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on accounting for the disturbing factor as cited by the petitioner about the Inspector of Factories claims that since the matter pertains to the Disaster Management Act, it would be officials from the Department of Revenue who would be responsible for ensuring the safety of workmen in factories and the Inspector of Factories would have nothing to do with it, said “Such stand cannot be appreciated.”





“Whatever may be the consequences of the Disaster Management Act coming into play, it is inconceivable that the Factory Inspector or any person in the office of Directorate of Industrial Safety would wash their hands off the working conditions at manufacturing facilities altogether,” the bench stressed.





However, on noting that the petitions moved against Wipro Infrastructure Engineering at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Sriperumbudur, may have lost all meaning as they were relevant during the period when the strict lowdown was in force earlier this year upon the second surge of the pandemic sweeping across the State, the bench disposed of the pleas without going into the merits of the matter since the lockdown conditions have now been relaxed.