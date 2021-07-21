Lawyer held for sexual assault on woman client

Chennai :

The accused S Darjan of Manobala Nagar was booked under Sections 292A (circulating obscene material), 376(2) (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman), 450 (trespassing to commit offence), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 67 of IT Act and 4 of Woman Harassment Act and remanded in judicial custody.





The victim, who is 43 year old, is is one of the clients of the lawyer, who approached him seeking divorce from her husband.





Police said that Darjan went to the victim's house on the pretext of getting relevant documents from her and raped after making her consume intoxicants that he had taken with him.





Darjan allegedly filmed her in obscene manner and relieved her of Rs 7 lakh apart form sexually assaulting the victim repeatedly.





Based on the woman's complaint, Tiruvallur all-women police registered a case and arrested Darjan from a hideout in Kodaikanal.