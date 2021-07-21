Both Sasi, EPS visit ailing Madhusudhanan

Chennai :

In an interesting political turn, ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala also came to the corporate hospital to enquire about the ailing AIADMK leader during the same time when AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami arrived there. Cadre of both AIADMK and AMMK gathered to meet their leaders. While Sasikala visited alone, EPS came flanked by former ministers Natham R Viswanathan, P Benjamin and Mukur Subramanian.





AIADMK district secretaries from Chennai also gathered at the hospital along with their supporters, but the health facility’s management denied entry for party workers. However, the leaders were allowed to interact with the family members of Madhusudhanan, who is now in the critical care unit.





Former chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam also called on Madhusudhanan on Tuesday.





“We are disturbed over the health of Madhusudhanan and Chinnamma’s (Sasikala) meeting at the hospital is a sign of respect and affection towards the veteran leader. who is a strong foot soldier and a leader of the AIADMK,” AMMK propaganda secretary CR Saraswathi told reporters.





Former minister Madhusudhanan is a long-term AIADMK worker with his roots dating back to the days of party founder MG Ramachandran. Madhusudhanan, a north Chennai strongman, was instrumental in strengthening the party in the state capital and played key role in the victory of several AIADMK MLAs in the north and central Chennai seats.





In 2017, Madhusudhanan contested from the RK Nagar bypoll and lost to the AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran by a huge margin.





When the dispute over the Two Leaves symbol broke out between AIADMK and AMMK, a petition to the Election Commission was submitted by party presidium chairman Madhusudhanan and the poll panel permitted the group led by him to use the Two Leaves symbol.





Meanwhile, the names of AIADMK seniors Panruti Ramachandran and C Ponnaiyan are making rounds for posting as next party presidium chairman.