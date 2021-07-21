Auto-borne gang held for robbing septuagenarian

Chennai :

The incident happened near the RTO office a few days ago when the victim, Thamizharasi of Nethaji Nagar, was walking by the road. Three men in an autorickshaw stopped her, offered to give bedsheets for free and made her board the vehicle.





But they attacked the senior citizen and robbed her 1.5 sovereigns before dropping her a few metres away. Based on her complaint, the Tiruvanmiyur police identified the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and secured them.





The robbed jewels were seized from the accused -- K Dheena (22) of Kannagi Nagar, Balamurugan (28) of Mylapore and Anwar (36) of Besant Nagar. The autorickshaw used for the offence was also seized.