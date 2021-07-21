City boy breaks world record, receives 207 online certificates in one day

Chennai :

On July 3, the youngster has set a new world record for the International Book of Records. Sai received 207 online certificates in one day and smashed the previous record of receiving 90 certificates in a day.





A second-year BA Economics student in Loyola College, Sai says, “I don’t like to sit idle and waste time — whenever I come across any interesting webinars or e-quizzes, I participate in them. Last month, I came to know about a world record in which a person received 90 certificates on a single day. I wanted to motivate youngsters and decided to break that record. From June onwards, I started looking for dates that have a maximum number of webinars, online internships, etc. I found out that on July 3, many online events, quizzes were hosted across the globe. I applied for all of them in June itself. I logged in to my computer on July 2, 12 am and signed out on July 3, 11 pm — I attended various commerce and economics-related webinars, target-based internships and e-quizzes for 23 hours and received 207 online certificates in one day.”





Sai chose target-based internships because it was the only way he could complete the task within the time limit. “The internship was mainly on digital marketing. I submitted all e-mail copies I received from the organisers and the online certificates as proof. A few of the online events included national level e-quiz on e-banking, national level entrepreneurship awareness quiz, entrepreneurship summit, e-quiz 20.0 on general knowledge, webinar on professional development training on the topic ABC of investing and webinar on communication,” he adds.