4 detained in connection with group clash during funeral in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

Chennai :

The deceased, Keerthana, had married one Ramachandran six months ago after being in a relationship with him. But she killed herself a few days ago. With an RDO inquiry underway, Keerthana’s sister lodged a complaint that Keerthana was harassed by Ramachandran to the extent of driving her to take her life. After investigation, Ramachandran was arrested on Monday.





Meanwhile, Keerthana’s funeral procession was conducted on Monday evening, in which Ramachandran’s friends participated. A quarrel broke out between them with a man identified as E Karthik (21) of Peravallur. The latter was said to be the ex-boyfriend of Keerthana.





Ramachandran’s friends attacked Karthik with machetes and the latter, who suffered minor injuries, grabbed a machete and attacked them back. As it led to commotion in the procession, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police rushed to the spot upon hearing about the incident. Karthik, who was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital, managed to escape and police secured four men from the rival group on Tuesday.





They were identified as B Devaraj (19) of Perambur, A John Alex (22), V Sriram (22) and B Joseph (22). Further investigation is on.