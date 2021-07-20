Upgrade at suburban hosps to face 3rd wave: Min

Chennai :

“Oxygen concentrators are being set up at 70 hospitals; the work is complete at 20 places. Also, 600 beds are functional with oxygen concentrators in suburban government hospitals in Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar, Periyar Nagar and KK Nagar,” he said.





The department has held a discussion with district Collectors on awareness programme ahead of the third wave, he said, adding that Chief Minister MK Stalin was likely to launch it soon. Subramanian added that COVID cases were not increasing overall, as there are only cluster cases.





Two oxygen concentrators and 100 beds were added at the suburban hospital in KK Nagar on Monday. The hospital has 6 KL oxygen cylinders, which had to be refilled twice a day during the second wave. So oxygen concentrators were set up to ensure that production was easy, he said.





Subramanian said the Health Department was inspecting the ESI hospitals in the State after issues of lack of funds in these hospitals were raised. “We will submit a report to the Chief Minister on the demands of these hospitals and get them sorted,” he assured.





When asked about the State government taking over Raja Muthiah Medical College and converting into a government medical college with appropriate changes in the fee structure, he said the institution would be taken over very soon. “Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke to the students of Raja Muthiah Medical College to understand their demands to sort out the problems with the fees structure,” he said.