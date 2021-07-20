Traders get extension to renew licences without penalty

Chennai :

According to a council resolution passed by the Greater Chennai Corporation a few days ago, traders would be allowed to renew their trade licenses without penalty till December 31. As per the rules, traders should have renewed their licenses before May for the financial year 2021-22.





As many as 45,859 traders have renewed their licenses while 27,806 traders are yet to renew.





“Traders should renew licences before the next financial year starts. If they fail, they are allowed to renew by paying the renewal charges along with a penalty of 50 per cent of the renewal charges up to April 30. From May 1, traders should pay 100 per cent of renewal charges as penalty. The licenses will lapse if the traders fail to renew licences,” an official said.





The resolution pointed out that the ongoing pandemic and works related to recent State elections have affected the trade licences renewal works as the officials were busy. Despite this, trade licences were renewed up to April 30 without penalty.





“Meanwhile, several traders could not renew the licenses owing to the second wave of the pandemic. Based on government order, the decision has been taken,” the resolution added.