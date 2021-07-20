Idols found on Besant Nagar shore handed over to Tahsildar

Chennai :

Fisherman Jayapal spotted the idols, including that of Madhorupagan and two elephants, and informed the other villagers. They gathered the idols and alerted the Tiruvanmiyur police.





A team of personnel rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries and Tahsildar Mani Sekar was informed. Since the official informed the police that he would inspect the idols on Monday, they were kept at a temple in the village.





Mani Sekar, who studied the idols on Monday, took them to the office. He informed the police that the antiquity of the idols will be established, after which it will be handed over to the archaeological department if required.





Meanwhile, the Tiruvanmiyur police are probing how the idols landed on the shore.