Low pressure likely by Friday, fishermen cautioned

Chennai :

“A low-pressure area is expected to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal on July 23, so fishermen are warned not to venture into the sea as strong winds of 40 kmph to 50 kmph and intermittent 60 kmph are expected in the south and central Bay of Bengal till then. Also, due to southwest monsoon, The Nilgiris and Coimbatore will receive heavy rain with thunderstorms for the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





He added that thunderstorm with light to moderate rain was likely at isolated places over rest of Western Ghat districts. “And probably, dry weather is likely over the rest of Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that Chennai sky was likely to remain cloudy.





The maximum temperatures recorded in the city fell on Monday, with the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recording 32.7 degrees Celsius and 33.7 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperatures were 25 degrees Celsius and 25.5 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





According to the RMC, Coimbatore received 7 cm of rainfall on Sunday, followed by The Nilgiris with 5 cm, Tiruvallur 3 cm and Chennai 2 cm.