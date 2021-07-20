Divorce lawyer hacked to death by woman’s family

Chennai :

The deceased Venkatesan of Manavala Nagar was married with children, while the injured Sathya of Maduravoyal moved to a rented house in Vellerithangal a week ago, reportedly unable to face harassment from her family.





Police said Sathya was married to one also named Venkatesan for 15 years and has three children. While she separated from her husband a year ago due to differences, her family allegedly wanted them to reunite.





Sathya, who did not want to reconcile with her husband, approached lawyer Venkatesan, left her three children with her parents and moved to Vellerithangal. Police, after recording Sathya’s statement, said her father Shankar, mother Chinnamma, sister Sangeetha, brother Vinoth, aunt Devi and Sangeetha’s husband reached her house on Sunday night and an argument erupted.





Sathya called lawyer Venkatesan to the spot and when Venkatesan tried to convince the family, the latter allegedly hacked him with a sickle. Sathya, who tried to rescue Venkatesan, suffered injuries on her head.





While the family fled, neighbours rushed Sathya to a nearby hospital. Tiruvallur Taluk police registered a case and sent the advocate’s body for post-mortem.





Police suspect the family might have murdered Venkatesan under the assumption that he was playing spoilsport in Sathya’s conjugal life. A hunt has been launched for the suspects.