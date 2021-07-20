Snatcher picks lessons from YouTube, arrested

Chennai :

The victim Soundarya was walking on the Pammal-Nagalkeni main road on Saturday morning when two men who came on a bike snatched her phone.





Soundarya filed a complaint and Shankar Nagar police surfed CCTV footage from the locality to identify the snatchers. They soon spotted the vehicle number of the suspects and on Sunday detained Sagayaraj (47) of Madipakkam.





Though initially, Sagayaraj denied his involvement, he later told police that he planned to snatch the mobile along with his relative Daniel (23).





The police arrested both of them and during the inquiry, Daniel told the police that he was a painter and when browsing YouTube found a video on how to snatch a mobile phone without being caught.





On Saturday, while travelling with his uncle, Daniel suddenly remembered the video and snatched the mobile phone from a woman walking beside the road talking over the phone.





Sagayaraj, it was claimed, was shocked and asked Daniel to return the mobile phone. But the latter found a big crowd at the crime spot and came back without returning the mobile. The police arrested both and seized their mobile phones and bike. They were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.



