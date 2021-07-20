328 kg ganja seized from secret chamber of lorry, two nabbed

Chennai :

NCB said a team, on Saturday, intercepted a lorry on Tiruvallur Road, which looked empty from outside. A thorough search resulted in the recovery and seizure of 327.87 kg of ganja in 150 packets. “Ganja was concealed in a secret chamber, making structural changes to the vehicle. Ganja was in compressed form and wrapped with brown adhesive tapes,” NCB said.





The vehicle was being driven by Dubash Sankar from Kodungiyur, Chennai. A quick follow-up by NCB, Cochin Sub Zone resulted in the arrest of Sreenath M, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala at Kalaikavala (TN-Kerala border) on Sunday. He was the receiver of the said consignment and was engaged in drug peddling at Vizhinjam, Kerala for the past four years. Both Dubash and Sreenath were arrested under NDPS Act.