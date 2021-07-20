City restaurants open doors with 50 per cent capacity, vaccinated staff

Chennai :

“We have reopened all our restaurants in the city with vaccinated staff. Also, we follow the necessary protocols. Our QR code menu is still in place and we are open to 50 per cent customers,” says Japtej Ahluwalia.





Ashwin Ninan, the co-owner of That Mallu Joint, has also opened his restaurant located at T Nagar. “Rather than preferring a take-away, most people like to eat food from our restaurant because Kerala food is a more of a dine-in experience. Dishes like appam and stew tastes better when it’s eaten soon after it is made. After reopening the restaurant, we have seen many ordering our vegetarian meals. Our new chaayakada menu is also getting a good response,” shares Ashwin.





One of the partners of SpiceKLub, Darshan Nichani tells DT Next that most of the restaurant staff are vaccinated. “We are following strict safety protocols at our restaurant. The restaurant is popular for molecular gastronomy and our regular customers are excited to experience the services again. Apart from a contact-less menu, we are also maintaining social distancing inside the restaurant,” says Darshan.