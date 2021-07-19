Control measures to be stepped up if upward trend of COVID-19 cases in Chennai continues

Chennai :

With a slight increase in the cases of COVID-19 in Chennai on Sunday, the state health department officials say that minor surge in cases as the lockdown relaxations have been given is likely. However, there is no need to panic as this is normal but the public to follow the COVID-19 safety measures and use of masks should continue, say officials.





Chennai reported a total of 150 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while the daily numbers were 137 on Saturday. Though some districts including Thanjavur, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet have been reporting a small surge in the cases of COVID-19 about a week ago, the numbers are in control in these districts. However, a slight surge was reported in Chennai, that is seeing a downward trend for more than a month now.





The Greater Chennai Corporation officials say that all the prevention and control measures will be stepped up if the surge continues.





"This is not a major fluctuation in the number and we will have to wait for few days and see if it is continuing trend. We will be escalating the testing and control measures," said city health officer of Greater Chennai Corporation, M Jagadeesan.





"As the lockdown relaxations came into place, people have become negligent and use of masks is being taken with ease. We have instructed the teams to stay vigilant about cluster cases in workplaces, commercial establishments and market places, said a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





However, the state health department officials say that there is no need to panic as the daily cases can sometimes witness a different trend for a day or two.





"The recent surge in Chennai and increase in other five districts last week do not indicate any particular reason as minor fluctuations are normal. There have been no major clusters reported in any of the districts. However, public should not let the gaurd down and follow safety protocols," said public health director Dr T S Selvavinayagam.