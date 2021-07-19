MDMA tablets, LSD stamps worth Rs 56L from Spain seized

Ecstasy tablets and LSD stamps worth Rs 56 lakh that arrived by post from Spain were seized by Chennai Air Customs. During the search in the given address on the parcel, the sleuths also seized Rs 2.5 lakh worth of ganja
Chennai:
The Customs officials opened the cardboard box that arrived from Spain and it was found containing a greeting card and two silver plastic pouches. On cut opening pouches, 994 skull-shaped pink-coloured MDMA tablets, worth Rs 50 lakh, and on opening the greeting card, one white plastic packet containing 249 LSD tablets worth Rs 6 lakh were recovered.
Customs officials arrested two persons from Puducherry in connection with the case.
The parcel arrived at the foreign post office was addressed to a person residing at ‘JMJ Motherland’, a locality near Auroville, Puducherry, said a release from Air Customs.
During the search two packets of Guntur ganja, worth Rs 2.5 lakhs were seized from the house. Rubakmanikandan, 29, of Tirunelveli, a freelance mural artist, and one Loy Viegus, 28, who works in a chicken farm, were arrested for their role in smuggling.
Both the accused were presented before Judicial Magistrate, Alandur on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.
