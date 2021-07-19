MDMA tablets, LSD stamps worth Rs 56L from Spain seized

Chennai :

The Customs officials opened the cardboard box that arrived from Spain and it was found containing a greeting card and two silver plastic pouches. On cut opening pouches, 994 skull-shaped pink-coloured MDMA tablets, worth Rs 50 lakh, and on opening the greeting card, one white plastic packet containing 249 LSD tablets worth Rs 6 lakh were recovered.





Customs officials arrested two persons from Puducherry in connection with the case.





The parcel arrived at the foreign post office was addressed to a person residing at ‘JMJ Motherland’, a locality near Auroville, Puducherry, said a release from Air Customs.





During the search two packets of Guntur ganja, worth Rs 2.5 lakhs were seized from the house. Rubakmanikandan, 29, of Tirunelveli, a freelance mural artist, and one Loy Viegus, 28, who works in a chicken farm, were arrested for their role in smuggling.





Both the accused were presented before Judicial Magistrate, Alandur on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.