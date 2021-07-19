Koyambedu flyover to be ready by August end: Minister

Chennai :

An official release said that the Minister inspected the ongoing projects to ensure works are completed at the earliest to open it for public use. The Minister has set a deadline of December 31 for the completion of the twin flyover at Velachery which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 108 crore. As per the project, the first level of the flyover will connect Velachery bypass and Tambaram while the 1,027 m second-level flyover will connect Taramani with Velachery bypass.





Velu also directed highways official to complete the second uni-direction three-lane flyover from Tambaram to Velachery side at Medavakkam to be completed by December 31 this year. The Rs 146 crore Medavakkam flyover comprises two unidirectional flyovers. The Velachery-Tambaram side of the flyover work was completed and opened for public already.





The Minister instructed the officials to complete the Koyambedu flyover project by August end to ease congestion at the CMBT. The Rs 93.50 crore 4-lane flyover runs to a length of 980 m. As far as the Tambaram skywalk project which aims to help passengers using the railway station to cross the busy GST road, the work on the pedestrian bridge on the railway land is to be completed by October 31. He also directed the officials to complete Chrompet-Indira Nagar Railway subway work by March next year.