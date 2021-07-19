Woman hangs kids aged 3 and 1, ends life in Tirunindravur

Chennai :

The deceased Gowri of Dileepan Nagar got married to Ramesh, a house painter, four years ago and the couple had two children — Deekshitha (3) and Ashwin (18 months).





Police said the couple often fought since Gowri did not like Ramesh’s habit of consuming liquor daily since he spent his earnings to buy alcohol instead of managing the family expenditure.





On Sunday morning, a quarrel erupted between the couple since Ramesh demanded money to buy liquor. While he left the house after the verbal fight, dejected Gowri hanged her both children separately from the ceiling using her sarees before hanging herself.





Neighbours, who noticed them hanging through the house window, removed them from the noose and rushed them to a nearby private hospital. But all three were declared brought dead.





Their bodies were sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Tirunindravur police registered a case and are investigating.





An RDO inquiry also has been initiated since the woman committed suicide within seven years of marriage.