Trio dupes pvt bank’s customer agent, flees with Rs 90 lakh

Chennai :

The victim Albin, in his complaint before Ice House police, submitted that he had collected Rs 90 lakh from the customers of a private bank to deposit in the bank for a commission of one per cent. However, two men who approached him promised that if he deposits the sum through another person called Nawaz, he would get a commission of five per cent.





Believing them, Albin allegedly gave the money to the suspects at a place in Ice House police station jurisdiction on Saturday. However, the trio, who stepped out on the pretext of counting the cash, did not return.





Based on Albin’s complaint, Ice House police have launched a hunt for the trio. Also, preliminary inquiries by police have led to the suspicion that the money involved in the offence could be hawala cash which the victim lost in the hope of getting them converted into legal money.





Police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Police said that the hawala angle could be confirmed only once the suspects are nabbed.