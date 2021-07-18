City hospitals receiving more ENT related issues due to weather change

Chennai :

The drastic weather changes in recent days have increased to multiple ENT issues in the city. The health experts said that people come to get more nose-related issues; rapid change in the weather has increased the number of patients complaining about nose stuffiness. Meanwhile, since people were indoors due to the pandemic last year, nearly 30 percent of the ENT-related issues were reduced when there was climatic change. Also, the cases might increase drastically during the monsoon this year.





In places like Chennai, there will be a lot of humidity, so these are the times when water enters the ears and if there is already wax inside the ear becomes the focus of infection for fungus. Generally, Otomycosis which is a fungal infection in the ear happens when there is a seasonal change or humid environment. And for the nose whenever there is a cold climate people who are susceptible are allergic to cold, which can cause dripping through the throat which is called postnasal drip.





“Though climatic condition doesn’t have a direct relation with increase in infection, it will change some reaction for ear, nose, and throat for that our body will have some physiological adaptation. During the sudden climatic change, when we inhale the dry air, the nose will try to add up some moisture to it by producing some liquid, when we drink warm water or take bath in warm water it will normally settle. But if the situation remains for 48 – 72 hours and doesn’t settle on its own, obviously require a specialist,” said Dr. Sangeetha TS, Consultant ENT, Gleneagles Global Health City.





“People come to get more nose-related issues; rapid change in the weather has increased the number of patients complaining about nose stuffiness. The common issues are patients can have dryness of the nose, stuffiness is the reactive change, in the worse situation, some might have a minimal amount of blood secreted from the nose, which is because of the dry cold air inhaling. During the cold weather, sometimes throat irritation might happen,” she added.





Doctors advise people while traveling in an open car or bike, they should cover their ears to protect from air directly entering, because sometimes an important nerve - facial nerve might get swollen due to the cold air. Also, should drink only warm water, and avoid getting drenched in the rain. Meanwhile, the experts said that since people were indoors due to the pandemic last year, nearly 30 percent of the ENT-related issues were reduced during the climatic change.





“Till 2019, we have been receiving more cases of the nose and fungal cases during the climatic changes, but since there was a pandemic lockdown and people were restricted to step outside, last year. Nearly, 30 percent of ENT-related cases have been reduced. But this time, it is completely different; we have an unpredicted weather condition, so there might be an increase from October,” said Dr Major R Ramakrishnan, Consultant ENT surgeon, Fortis Hospital.