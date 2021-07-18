Ganja peddlers murder new entrant in 'business', bury him near Palar river in Kanchi

Chennai :

The deceased E Iyyappan of Thayar Kulam in Kancheepuram is said have been addicted to ganja and recently started peddling the ganja in the locality.





Iyyappan went missing on June 26 and Siva Kanchi police had registered a man missing case based on his father Ezhumalai's complaint.





Investigation revealed that the existing ganja peddlers' network helmed by one Anandan (24) alias Aanai of Pallavarmedu which was angry over Iyyapan's activities and eliminated him.





Anandan and his gang members were arrested and they reportedly admitted that they invited Iyyappan and hacked him to death on June 26 before burying him on the bund of Palar river near Pichavadi village.





The accused were taken to the spot on Saturday to identify the place where Iyyappan's body was buried, but the body couldn't be exhumed as it was late night.





Police said that the Iyyapan's body would exhumed on Sunday in the presence of Revenue department officials and will be sent for post-mortem.





The all five accused will be remanded and the other four were identified as Soma alias Selvam (27), Abi alias Guna (24), Muruga alias Thangavel (21) and Sureshkumar (23).