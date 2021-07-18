Couple Found Murdered In Water Sump Near Vandalur, Room Sanitised With Turmeric Powder To Contain Blood Odour

Chennai :

An elderly couple were found murdered with their throats slit and their bodies dumped in the underground water sump in their house at Kolappakkam near Vandalur in Chengalpattu district on Saturday.





Police have launched a hunt for the suspects, who sanitised the room where the couple was murdered, with turmeric powder after washing the blood stains off. The murderers have managed to enter the house despite the presence of two pet dogs at the entrance, said police.





Among the deceased, Samson Dinakaran (63) retired as time keeper from CMWSSB while Janet (52) is said to be his second wife. His first wife Alia (55), son Immanuel (28) and daughter Benita (30) live in Guduvanchery. Samson and Janet do not have children.





Police said that Benita tried to contact her father over phone on Friday night when it was pouring down in the city and suburbs, but the calls allegedly went unanswered.





Since Samson was not reachable on Saturday too, she alerted his neighbour to check. Since she was informed that there was nobody in the house though the backdoor was ajar, Benita rushed to the house along with her mother and brother. The front door had been locked from inside.





Since the couple were missing, Vandalur-Otteri police were alerted. A team of police officers rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. Police broke open the door of a room in another house in the same building and were shocked to find blood stains having been washed off and turmeric powder sprinkled all over the room.





Further search in the house led to the seizure of the couple's bodies from the water sump. Their throats had been slit with knives, said police. The bodies were sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.





A case has been registered and further investigation is on. Janet's mobile phone was retrieved from the house while Samson's phone was found near a petrol bunk at Alapakkam near Nedunkundram, said police.