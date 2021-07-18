33,200 individuals, 6,670 firms fined for violating COVID rules in city past 3 mths

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation release, a total of over Rs 3.35 crore has been collected from as many as 6,668 shops and organisations, and 33,208 individuals since May 2021.





Apart from this, officials belonging to the revenue wing of the civic body inspected as many as 2,013 marriage halls and hotels where weddings were conducted and found that safety norms were flouted in 52 places. A penalty of more than Rs 2 lakh has been collected from these places.





Meanwhile, Corporation Deputy Commissioner Vishu Mahajan (Revenue and Finance) and Regional Deputy Commissioner (central) Sharanaya Ari, along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Harikrishna visited T Nagar on Saturday. The senior officials implored the traders and public to adhere to COVID-19 norms.





“On July 10 and July 11 (weekend days), inspections were conducted in T Nagar, Royapuram, Padi and Purasawalkam areas. On those two days alone, more than Rs 5.43 lakh was collected from the violators. Similar raids are being conducted on Saturday and Sunday (July 17 & 18) in those areas. Apart from the existing enforcement teams, additional enforcement teams have been mobilised in those areas,” the civic body said.





The statement said the intensified vigilance at the commercial hubs is due to reports of several residents and shops violating the safety measures. Public gather at these areas in large numbers on the weekend days.