Baseless charges hurled at judges by those losing cases, says HC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “While it cannot be denied that in some cases extraneous considerations appear to weigh with judges who are required to be impartial while adjudicating matters, there is an increasing trend for advocates and litigants to level baseless allegations against judges merely because the order may have gone against them.” Oftentimes, these allegations and the time spent in scrutinising and inquiring into them impede the administration of justice, the bench led by the Chief Justice added.





The bench made the observation after perusing a status report based on the petitioner’s grievance regarding a tenancy dispute.





Pointing out that the status report filed by the Registrar-General concluded that the apprehension expressed by the petitioner of records being tampered was completely baseless, the bench said, “The necessary documents and copy-papers have been appended to the status report. The matter appears no more than a desperate attempt by a litigant to question the process upon having failed to obtain orders to the litigant’s liking in proceedings instituted by such litigant.” Noting that the petitioner as an advocate should know better, the court said, “In the instant case, the status report does not reveal that the adjudicating process was procedurally flawed or that any document or order or court record had been manipulated or tampered with or altered to the detriment or prejudice of the petitioner.” Though it held that no further writ petition or complaint pertaining to the perceived irregularities in the conduct of the matter would be entertained, the bench allowed the petitioner to pursue any other appropriate remedy available in respect of the orders by which he may be aggrieved.