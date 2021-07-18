Court not to intervene in leasing of rainwater channel to pvt aerodrome

Chennai :

While disposing of a PIL in this regard, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “Since the decision of the State may be for the purpose of promoting industry and to ensure that the aerodrome facility set up by Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Ltd (TAAL) is not disturbed, it will be open to the State to execute a lease in respect of the land bearing Survey No 200.” Also, noting that the Collector submitted that it is a channel for flowing storm water in the rainy season, the bench made it clear that TAAL should not disturb the nature or character of the land notwithstanding the lease it obtained from the State.





“The deed of lease that may be executed by the State in favour of TAAL should specifically refer to such condition as imposed by this court,” the bench added.





The plea sought to remove the encroachment from parcels of land at Belakondapalli village in the land at Survey No 189/2 measuring 0.01.5 hectare and the land measuring 1.37.5 hectare at Survey No 200 which were classified as vari poromboke in the revenue records.





The Krishnagiri District Collector in his status report submitted that the overflow from Munimaran Kuttai passes through the said vari at Survey No 200 only during the rainy season and since the said land lies in the middle of other parcels of land owned or in the possession of TAAL, the State decided to grant lease of the said land to the firm in accordance with law.





TAAL has constructed a private aerodrome with aircraft parking facilities, and areas for service and maintenance of aircraft.