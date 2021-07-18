More Chennaiites used mask after 2nd wave: ICMR

Chennai :

The fourth round of the survey was conducted between July 8 and July 10 randomly on 62 streets — 32 streets each in slum and non-slum areas. At each survey point, 50 individuals outdoors and 20 individuals in indoor places were observed.





“A total of 3,200 individuals were observed outdoors and 1,280 individuals indoors of 64 selected streets. Face mask compliance was 41 per cent in the slums and 47 per cent in the non-slum outdoor areas of Chennai Corporation. Around 38 per cent of the slum and 25 per cent of the non-slum population did not wear any mask outdoors,” the report said.





It added that indoor mask compliance was 24 pc and 33 pc in the slums and non-slums respectively. 39 per cent of the slum population and 34 pc of the non-slum population did not wear any masks indoors.





During the third round of the survey in March, outdoor facemask compliance was 21 pc in the slum areas and 27 pc in the non-slum areas. Face mask compliance indoors was 11 pc and 16 pc in slums and non-slum areas respectively.





Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation has announced that priority will be given to pregnant and lactating mothers at COVID-19 vaccination camps. Priority will be given to TB patients too.