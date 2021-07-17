Panchayats cannot levy fees for parking on temple lands: HC

The Madras high court has restrained the Thirupampuram Village Panchayat in Thiruvarur District from levying any parking charges at the Arulmigu Seshapureeswarar Temple on pointing out that the HR&CE Department is the lone authority entitled to deal with assets and properties of the temple or levy any parking charges.
Chennai:
The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy stayed collection of such levy on concurring with the petitioners that the activity sought to be undertaken by the said panchayat appears ex facie to be without authority.
“The Thirupampuram Village Panchayat is restrained by an immediate order from collecting any parking charges in respect of any part of the property of the Arulmigu Seshapureeswarar Temple in any manner whatsoever,” the bench ordered.
It also held that the said panchayat will take no further steps in respect of the tender notice pursuant to which bids were required to be made on July 15, 2021. “No right will vest in any person to collect parking fees from the relevant property,” the bench stressed while posting the plea for further hearing to July 23.
