Panchayats cannot levy fees for parking on temple lands: HC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy stayed collection of such levy on concurring with the petitioners that the activity sought to be undertaken by the said panchayat appears ex facie to be without authority.





“The Thirupampuram Village Panchayat is restrained by an immediate order from collecting any parking charges in respect of any part of the property of the Arulmigu Seshapureeswarar Temple in any manner whatsoever,” the bench ordered.



