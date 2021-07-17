Prices of few vegetables increased at Koyambedu market

Chennai :

“Even we are unable to predict the prices of the vegetables due to the weather conditions. Already, there is severe rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for the past week, so there might be some damage to the crop. Hence, the prices are bound to volatile until the rain stops,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





“Usually, during weekends, there would be more customers, but due to rain in the wee hours, even the number of customers has reduced. So, we are expecting an increase among customers at least by 20 per cent from the following week,” he added.





For the past two days, the prices of broad beans, carrots, and beans were increased; it was sold for Rs 60 per kg, Rs 60 – Rs 65 per kg, Rs 60 – Rs 40 per kg respectively. Meanwhile, the other vegetable prices remain stable for over a week. Now, brinjal is sold for Rs 10 – Rs 20 per kg, beetroot Rs 20 per kg, onions and potatoes sold for Rs 20 per kg, tomatoes for Rs 15 per kg, and cabbage sold for Rs 10 per kg.





The prices of fruits are stable from last week, the traders said while listing the rates Pomegranate sold for Rs 100 per kg, pineapple for Rs 85 per kg, orange for Rs 80 per kg, grapes sold for Rs 50 per kg, sweet lime for Rs 70 per kg.