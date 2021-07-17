Metro rail service extended by 1 hour up to 10 pm on Sundays, holidays

Chennai :

According to the CMRL release, on Sundays and Government Public Holidays, Metro Trains will be available from 7 am to 10 pm with an existing 10 minutes headway throughout the day.





Metro Train services are presently available from 05:30 am to 10:00 pm for weekdays (Monday to Saturday) with existing peak hour services from 08:00 am to 11:00 am and from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm with existing 5-minute headway during Peak hours and 10-minute headway during Non-peak hours.





In addition, it said a penalty of Rs 200 is being imposed for not properly wearing face masks in Metro Trains and Metro Stations. So far, 46 passengers have been levied penalties from June 21 to July 16 for non-adherence. A sum of Rs 9200 has been collected as a penalty.





CMRL requests its passengers to wear their Face Masks properly and maintain social distancing while waiting in the Metro Stations as also during travelling in Metro Trains and to cooperate in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.