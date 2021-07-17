Army man kidnaps teenager from Gujarat’s Bhuj, saved by Kanchi cops

Chennai :

The police arrested two members of the gang and a search is on to nab the rest. Police said Sebastin Raj (29), of Devakottai in Sivagangai, an Armyman working with Signal Regiment in J&K, had invested Rs 20 lakh in gold with Shakel from Gujarat a few years ago. As per the document which Shakel signed he should have returned the money already but Shakel kept on delaying it giving one reason after another.





A few days ago, Sebastian along with his brother Arokiyasammy (32) and relative Johnson (25), and friend Mohammed Pattani (29) went to Gujarat in a car. Police said after reaching Gujarat, Sebastian called Shakel over the phone and asked him to come to their hotel room to introduce his friend who is willing to invest in gold. Shakel sent his staff Langey Hujefa (19) to the hotel and asked him to explain the process. After Hujefa reached the hotel Sebastian told him that his friend is staying in a nearby hotel room and asked him to come along with them in their car.





Once Hujefa got in the car they kidnapped him and took him directly to Tamil Nadu. Police said the gang booked two rooms in a hotel in Sunguvarchatram near Sriperumbudur and there they kept Hujefa. Meanwhile, Sebastian called Shakel and demanded the return of his money with interest to release his staff. Shakel informed Gujarat police who traced the cellphone signals to Kancheepuram. Soon a special team of police reached Kancheepuram.





Meanwhile, the kidnappers came to know of it and on Friday morning Sebastian and Mohammed Pattani decided to take Hujefa to Vellore. The Sriperumbudur police and the special team found only Arokiasamy and Johnson in the hotel room and arrested them. Finding that Hujefa was being taken to Vellore, the Kancheepuram SP alerted all police stations and the Baluchetty Chatram police team intercepted the kidnapper’s vehicle on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway. However, Sebastian and Mohammed Pattani escaped from the spot and the police rescued Hujefa and seized the vehicle. The police are searching for the missing duo. Once caught they will be handed over to the Gujarat police for further investigation.