Rains to continue in city for another two days

Chennai :

Officials said several districts will experience heavy rain with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. “Due to the southwest monsoon, a thunderstorm with heavy rain will occur at isolated places over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days. Also, moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Kanyakumari, interior districts and coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC. “As far as Chennai is concerned, sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy, and light to moderate rain to continue in some areas for the next 48 hours,” he added.





RMC warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea till Tuesday (July 20) as strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph and occasionally 60 kmph are possible in the southwestern and central-western of the Arabian Sea. On Friday, the maximum temperatures in the city decreased and weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 33 degrees Celsius and 31.4 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature, 27.2 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively. According to the RMC, Coimbatore and The Nilgiris received 9 cm of rainfall, Theni 4 cm, and Dindigul, Nagapattinam and Tenkasi 2 cm each on Thursday.