GCC cancels tender after graft charges

In a representation to Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, said a tender for demolition and reconstruction of a compound wall in the Manali zone (worth Rs 5 lakh) was opened on Thursday.





“A total of 13 contractors participated. However, for EMD payment, a box was kept outside the veranda for DDs to be deposited. It is learnt that around 10 goondas stationed nearby were not allowing contractors to deposit EMD in the box. Despite this, some contractors managed to deposit EMD in the box,” he alleged. The representation said after opening the tenders, except for two contractors, all others were shown as ‘Original EMD not received’. The same was the case even for those who had deposited the original EMD in the box, it said.





“The pattern of 11 bidders out of 13 clearly portrays how the tender process was stage-managed. It is learnt that many other bidders who participated have quoted less than the scheduled rate while Corporation handed this tender above scheduled rate, resulting in loss to the Corporation and public exchequer. The role of the executive engineer and the assistant commissioner is accountable for this and needs an enquiry under suspension,” Jayaram Venkatesan said. Meanwhile, the civic body, in a statement, said that the particular tender has been cancelled and the executive engineer concerned has been put under a compulsory waiting list. “A detailed inquiry will be conducted,” the statement added.