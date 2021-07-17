Traffic cops yet to track car with ‘Thalapathy’ on number plate

Chennai :

The vehicle was spotted in Anna Nagar on Thursday. An official disclosed to DT Next that though the Anna Nagar area has a high tech traffic violation detection system, the police teams could not get a visual of the particular car with the front number plate in focus. “We have visuals of the car. It passed via Anna Nagar Roundtana between 5 pm and 6 pm on Thursday from Anna Arch side. But the visuals don’t have front number plate details,” an officer disclosed on Friday.





After this newspaper published an image of the car with ‘Thalapathy’ written in Tamil on the rear number plate, instead of the vehicle registration number, police had been trying to track the vehicle. “Different teams are working on it,” the official said on Friday. Police have confirmed that it is a red Maruti Suzuki Swift car that had indulged in the blatant violation of the Motor Vehicle Act with an altered number plate and no registration number on the rear.