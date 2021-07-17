Refund COVID treatment at pvt hosps, Pondy told

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy offered the direction based on the grievance of the petitioner that despite long wait there is no sign of reimbursement by the Puducherry government of the money expended by him in course of the treatment at Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital.





“It is hoped that it is widely advertised by the government of Puducherry that reasonable amounts expended would be refunded. The particulars of the authority to be contacted for such refund should also be widely circulated and made known to ordinary citizens. Every endeavour should be made by the government of Puducherry to ensure that the individual citizens are reimbursed the appropriate amounts as expeditiously as possible, and, preferably, within the next three months,” the bench said. The bench also recorded the Puducherry government’s submission that bills submitted by SVMC have to be vetted and matched against the documents filed in support thereof and it may take some time before the claim above Rs 2.9 crore is dealt with.