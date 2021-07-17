Man kidnapped from Koyambedu for Rs 25L

Chennai :

Police also arrested three persons in connection with the kidnap demanding Rs 25 lakh as ransom. Police said the victim, Sakthivadivel, had come to Koyambedu to arrange a loan from one Periyasamy from whom he had already taken a loan of Rs 1.96 lakh.





When Sakthivadivel asked for more loans, Periyasamy promised to give and abducted him from Koyambedu and kept him at a place in Nandambakkam. The gang then allegedly called up Sakthivadivel’s wife and asked for Rs 25 lakh ransom to release him. Based on her complaint, the Koyambedu police team traced the abductors and rescued Sakthivadivel. Police arrested Karuppaih, Stanley and Vinothkumar besides seizing the car used for the crime. Police are now on the lookout for Periyasamy.