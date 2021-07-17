5 detained after daylight murder at Marina

Chennai :

The police identified the deceased as Rajesh alias ‘Kili’ Rajesh from Kannagi Nagar, Thoraipakkam. Police said Rajesh has several cases pending against him, including an attempt to murder, theft and assault. Rajesh was recently out on bail after being jailed in connection with a criminal case. He was instructed to sign at the Marina police station every day, police said. On Friday, after signing at the station, he was travelling on a bike behind V Illam, when a gang hacked him and his associate S Johnson of Triplicane at around 10.45 am.





Though rushed to the Royapettah hospital, Rajesh succumbed to injuries while Johnson was shifted to RGGGH. Police have identified five attackers and rounded them up. They are being questioned at Foreshore Estate police station, sources said.