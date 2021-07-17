Roads to be decongested soon as Koyambedu flyover nears completion

Chennai :

The four-lane bi-directional flyover, being constructed at the cost of Rs 93.5 crore, would help vehicles avoid two signals at CMBT and JN Salai-Kaliamman Koil Street junction. Sources in the highways department said nearly 98 per cent of the work has been completed.





The construction would be over by end of this month or in the first week of August. “We are going to lay bituminous tar layer on the Vadapalani side of the flyover ramp. On the other side, we are erecting a friction crash barrier on the ramp. After that, we will start the road formation work followed by a bituminous tar road,” the source said.





The painting work and erection of signboards will be taken up after the construction works. The 1.15 km-long flyover would ease the flow of vehicles at the busy junction of JN Salai-Kaliamman Koil street which witnesses heavy traffic snarl throughout the day. The stretch houses Mofussil Bus Terminus and the Omni Bus Stand, besides the Koyambedu vegetable market.





A highway department official said nearly 60 to 70 per cent of the vehicular traffic would shift to the flyover while the buses, autorickshaws and taxis will remain at grade. “The opening of the flyover will also provide relief to the pedestrians who are finding it difficult to cross the busy road,” the official added.