Aquarium sales reduced by 40 per cent in the city

Chennai :

Many people have overcome their depression and stress level has reduced just by watching fish in an aquarium at home during the lockdown. But the aquarists are facing a desperate situation post lockdown, as the sale has reduced by 40 per cent for the past two months. They said that as relaxations were announced, and people are back to their work routine, they are no more purchasing ornamental fish.





Unlike other business, the aquarium business in the city was going well during the lockdown, as they delivered the ornamental fishes online. Since, people were stuck at home after the lockdown was imposed, setting up an aquarium and watching at home was entertainment especially for children and senior citizens.





“Many people have said that it has helped to overcome depression and improved the mental health of their parents or kids. But when relaxations were announced, people started going to work and nobody is purchasing anything, which has affected our business slightly. The aquarium business has reduced by 40 per cent post lockdown. Now, only our regular customers are buying fish for their aquarium,” said Needhipathi V, member of Chennai Aquarium Development and Traders Association, who also owns Virumandi Aquarium at KK Nagar.





Aquarists in the city said that lack of customers is not the only problem, people who already have ornamental fishes at home are purchasing aquarium accessories and food online, which has impacted their business.





“Though we don’t get enough customers during or post lockdown, we were at least able to get income by selling aquarium accessories and food items for fish. But when these online platforms announced offers and etc, people started purchasing online, so this has affected our business. Now, we visit customers' place to clean or any repair their aquarium, which is the only income for our livelihood. Also, workers have reduced post lockdown in the shop as there is no proper sale for the past two months,” said Vinetha B, who works at Aquastar at Kolathur.