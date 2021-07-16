Man Dies When Chased Away For Misbehaving With Tribal Woman

Chennai :

The man in his 30s allegedly tried to misbehave with a 27-year-old tribal woman, mother of two children, at a fish farm ar Vazhudhigaimedu village and her husband who chased the deceased pounced upon the latter when he slipped and fell on the field.





The unidentified person became unconscious and died later. Based on a complaint by the village administrative officer, Minjur police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and the body was sent for post-mortem.





Based on the post-mortem report, further action will be initiated, said police. Meanwhile, Ponneri all-women police have registered a case against the deceased based on a complaint by the tribal woman. In her complaint, the victim has stated that the unidentified man tried to misbehave with her when she was involved in cooking at her hut near the fish farm where she and her husband were employed. The land belongs to one Varadhan and the fish farm has been set up by Vijayakumar, said police.