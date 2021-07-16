Fast redressal for ‘CM in constituency’ plaints

Chennai :

According to a release from state police headquarters, the police department has received as many as 1,594 petitions through the assistance service system. Of these, 244 were being addressed via court and other departments and the petitioners were informed about it.





Of the remaining 1,350 petitions, as many as 938 representations were looked into by the police till Wednesday, facilitating speedy redressal. There were as many as 291 linked to money transactions, 278 property dispute complaints, 70 representations on problems linked to illegal activities, 51 demanding police station services, and 58 on family disputes while 190 complaints were miscellaneous in nature. Another 412 petitions are being ‘under enquiry’, the release added.