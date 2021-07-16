114 kg ganja smuggled to Madurai from AP seized

Chennai :

A special team of Washerment Deputy Commissioner R Shiva Prasad intercepted the vehicles at Maatu Mandhai near Basin Bridge and found two bags, together containing 60 kg ganja, in one of the cars. The other vehicle had two bags with a total of 54 kg ganja, said inspector Sudhakar, who was part of the team.





Investigation revealed that one Chinna of Madurai ordered the contraband and made the trio carry the bags in two cars. “Chinna followed them in another car, but fled upon seeing the cars being checked by police,” said an official. The arrested were identified as V Sivaprasad (24) of Visakhapatnam, Rangoli Rajesh Reddy (32) and N Santhosh (30) of Visakhapatnam. Two cars and the contraband were seized from them before they were remanded in judicial custody.