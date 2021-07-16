Couple among three injured as patrol vehicle runs amok, driver booked

Chennai :

The incident happened around 10 am when the victims R Sigamani and Suganthamalar were on their way to the Secretariat to report for duty. While they were near the Presidency College, a patrol vehicle, which was parked on the pavement, suddenly took to the main road and made a turn towards Anna Square without giving any hand signal or putting on indicators for the oncoming vehicles.





The patrol vehicle then hit the handlebar of Sigamani’s two-wheeler and lost balance. While Sigamani fell towards the police vehicle, his bike fell on the other side hitting another two-wheeler coming from behind. The couple on the bike fell on the road and became unconscious with bleeding injuries. They were rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





The rider of the second bike was identified as Aruldoss, an advocate, while his wife Suganthamalar works as a Section Officer in the Secretariat. Sigamani, who suffered minor injuries, managed to alert the control room and Anna Square traffic investigation police rushed to the spot. The driver Kirubakaran (27), an Armed Reserve constable attached to Anna Square law and order police station, was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (grievous hurt due to negligent act), 337 of IPC and 121 (signalling) and 177 of Motor Vehicles Act.