Steps taken to curb crowding on weekends

Chennai :

“It is learnt that, during weekends, commercial establishments, malls and shops are overcrowded. The Corporation, along with the police, formed teams to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety norms. We have intensified operations of the teams,” a Corporation statement read. On the weekends, owners of vegetable shops, malls and other shops should make arrangements to prevent the spread of the virus.





“Hand wash or sanitisers should be made available. Only 50 per cent of the customers capacity should be allowed inside the shot at a time,” the statement added. The civic body warned the owners of action under the Communicable Diseases Act, 1897, if monitoring teams found any violation. During the previous weekend, monitoring teams had collected Rs 5,43,100 as a penalty from shops that violated safety norms.