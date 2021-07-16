Process waste or pay fine: Corpn to bulk generators

Chennai :

An official release from the Corporation said bulk waste generators should segregate the biodegradable and the non-biodegradable waste on their premises by procuring machines or engaging service providers. “If they fail to do so at a fixed time limit, they will be penalised,” it said.





The release added that the meeting was conducted with the residents’ welfare associations of apartments and representatives of commercial establishments between July 11 and July 12 by the respective regional deputy commissioners. Meanwhile, zonal officials concerned are working along with residents to help them process waste.





Eligible service providers have also been selected by the civic body and their details have been released on the official website. They have been asked to use the manure produced from wet waste and recycle non-degradable waste. As per the rules, apartments, hotels and commercial establishments that are generating 100 kilograms of waste per day are considered bulk waste generators and they should send their waste out. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has requested the bulk waste generators to adhere to the norms and help the civic body achieve zero-waste status.