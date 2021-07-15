HC seeks to know whether public littering Marina beach are being fined

Chennai :

Observing that it is commonly stated that Marina Beach, rated as the World’s longest beach is not properly maintained and is often littered and nobody cares, the Madras high court has sought to know from the Chennai Corporation as to whether people who litter the beach or being imposed with a fine or not.





A division bench comprising Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice T V Thamilsevi before whom a batch of pleas relating to allotment of shops to the ice cream vendors in Marina Beach came up raised a volley of questions pertaining to the upkeep of Marina beach including the quantum of garbage generated at Marina beach and the manner in which it is removed and disposed.





The bench also sought the Government to respond to its suggestion of appointing a dedicated team headed by an IAS Officer and consisting of officials from Corporation, PWD, Police Department, local Councillor, Environmentalist, Social worker, representative of traders etc., to look after cleanliness and maintenance of Marina Beach as it is the main tourist spot of the State.





It also sought to know as to why not the Fish Vendors be given a fish market near the loop road to prevent fish vendors and public from encroaching upon the loop road.





Seeking the Corporation to respond by July 22, the bench led by Justice Kirubakaran sought details regarding the number of rest rooms are available for the people, who are visiting the Beach, whether mobile restrooms are being stationed at various points in the Beach, from Anna square to Light house and if it is not so, when the mobile restrooms would be made available, to avoid spoiling of environment and beauty of the Beach.





The other questions raised included the money being spent for maintenance of the Beach, annually, the amount generated by way of income by a collection of rent from the Vendors, and whether proper police protection is provided and police booths set up at different points to prevent the commission of offense as the visitors used to be in Beach, even after 10.00 PM.





Another query wanted to know about the schemes and measures being taken by the Corporation to maintain the beach or to enhance its the beauty.